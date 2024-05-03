Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 112.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.75.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded down $0.62 on Friday, reaching $69.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,218,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,931,745. The stock has a market cap of $94.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.55. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $78.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.86.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

