Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Price Target Raised to $63.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HAS. StockNews.com raised shares of Hasbro from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Hasbro from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.80.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Hasbro

Hasbro Stock Performance

Shares of HAS stock opened at $55.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.95. Hasbro has a 52 week low of $42.66 and a 52 week high of $73.57.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 16.34% and a negative net margin of 29.77%. Hasbro’s revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hasbro will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -26.12%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Hasbro by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 29,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 6,104 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Hasbro by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Hasbro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $747,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Hasbro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in Hasbro by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 58,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

About Hasbro

(Get Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.