Grace & White Inc. NY Sells 400 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Grace & White Inc. NY decreased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 5.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,423,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,121,736,000 after purchasing an additional 920,032 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in PepsiCo by 3.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,878,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,859,812,000 after purchasing an additional 595,357 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in PepsiCo by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,664,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,064 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in PepsiCo by 9.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,316,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,629,000 after purchasing an additional 608,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in PepsiCo by 2.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,774,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,922,000 after purchasing an additional 142,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Trading Down 3.0 %

PEP stock traded down $5.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $171.22. The company had a trading volume of 9,134,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,799,144. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PEP. StockNews.com lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.92.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

