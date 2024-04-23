Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Sold by Grace & White Inc. NY

Grace & White Inc. NY decreased its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $3,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $346,000. Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 9,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,656,000. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 103,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after buying an additional 43,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Bank of America dropped their price target on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.36.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

LNT traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,644,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,937,116. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.15 and a fifty-two week high of $56.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.07). Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $961.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lisa M. Barton purchased 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.56 per share, for a total transaction of $53,416.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,720.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alliant Energy Company Profile



Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Stories

