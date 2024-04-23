Grace & White Inc. NY Buys 1,594,972 Shares of Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX)

Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX – Free Report) by 154.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,630,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,594,972 shares during the quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY owned approximately 0.08% of Orion Energy Systems worth $2,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,813,702 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 951,240 shares in the last quarter. 52.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OESX. StockNews.com began coverage on Orion Energy Systems in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Orion Energy Systems from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

Orion Energy Systems Stock Performance

Orion Energy Systems stock remained flat at $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $1.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.97. The stock has a market cap of $27.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.60.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. Orion Energy Systems had a negative return on equity of 57.56% and a negative net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $25.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.16 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

