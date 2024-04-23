Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Holdings Reduced by Grace & White Inc. NY

Grace & White Inc. NY decreased its position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,915 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $3,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 641.9% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

REG stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.08. The company had a trading volume of 700,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,662. Regency Centers Co. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $68.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 131.37%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on REG. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.73.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

