FW Thorpe Plc (LON:TFW) Insider Sells £128,700 in Stock

FW Thorpe Plc (LON:TFW – Get Free Report) insider Craig Muncaster sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 390 ($4.82), for a total transaction of £128,700 ($158,967.39).

FW Thorpe Stock Performance

TFW stock traded up GBX 5.41 ($0.07) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 397.91 ($4.91). The company had a trading volume of 24,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,196. FW Thorpe Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 320 ($3.95) and a twelve month high of GBX 460 ($5.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of £466.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,065.79 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 375.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 369.57.

Get FW Thorpe alerts:

FW Thorpe Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a GBX 1.70 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a yield of 0.45%. FW Thorpe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,684.21%.

About FW Thorpe

FW Thorpe Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies professional lighting equipment in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers professional lighting and control systems, including recessed, surface, and suspended luminaires; emergency lighting systems; hazardous area lighting; high and low bay luminaires; lighting controls; and exterior lighting products for commercial, industrial, education, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, display, and hospitality markets.

Featured Articles

