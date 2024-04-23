FW Thorpe Plc (LON:TFW) Insider Sells £128,700 in Stock

FW Thorpe Plc (LON:TFW – Get Free Report) insider Craig Muncaster sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 390 ($4.82), for a total transaction of £128,700 ($158,967.39).
FW Thorpe Stock Performance
TFW stock traded up GBX 5.41 ($0.07) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 397.91 ($4.91). The company had a trading volume of 24,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,196. FW Thorpe Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 320 ($3.95) and a twelve month high of GBX 460 ($5.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of £466.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,065.79 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 375.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 369.57.
FW Thorpe Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a GBX 1.70 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a yield of 0.45%. FW Thorpe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,684.21%.
About FW Thorpe
FW Thorpe Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies professional lighting equipment in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers professional lighting and control systems, including recessed, surface, and suspended luminaires; emergency lighting systems; hazardous area lighting; high and low bay luminaires; lighting controls; and exterior lighting products for commercial, industrial, education, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, display, and hospitality markets.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than FW Thorpe
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Charles Schwab Fortifies its Uptrend on EPS Beat
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Lockheed Martin Stock Aims for a Fresh All-Time High
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Beyond the Halving: The Future of Bitcoin Mining Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for FW Thorpe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FW Thorpe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.