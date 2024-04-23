PDS Planning Inc Has $515,000 Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

PDS Planning Inc trimmed its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,747 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in American Express were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1900 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,689 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after buying an additional 11,367 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $4.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $237.72. 1,358,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,136,677. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.23. American Express has a twelve month low of $140.91 and a twelve month high of $237.86.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.79 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 32.39%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American Express will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 23.06%.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total transaction of $17,979,771.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,248,905.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total transaction of $17,979,771.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,248,905.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $14,774,215.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,158 shares in the company, valued at $26,022,097.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 172,047 shares of company stock valued at $36,528,388. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $188.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of American Express from $232.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Express from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of American Express from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $221.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.24.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

