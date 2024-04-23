Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 971 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 971 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $4,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 10,892.3% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Cardinal Health stock opened at $102.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.50. The stock has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.68. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.56 and a fifty-two week high of $116.04.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $57.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.02 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 57.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on CAH. Barclays began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.07.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Stories

