First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.20

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.204 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTQI traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.80. The stock had a trading volume of 205,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,909. The company has a market cap of $272.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 0.62. First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF has a one year low of $18.15 and a one year high of $20.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.36 and its 200-day moving average is $19.86.

Get First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF alerts:

About First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF

(Get Free Report)

See Also

The First Trust Nasdaq BuyWrite Income ETF (FTQI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US stocks, with an options overlay of short calls on the Nasdaq 100. FTQI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.