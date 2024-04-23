First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.20

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.204 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.
First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:FTQI traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.80. The stock had a trading volume of 205,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,909. The company has a market cap of $272.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 0.62. First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF has a one year low of $18.15 and a one year high of $20.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.36 and its 200-day moving average is $19.86.
About First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Charles Schwab Fortifies its Uptrend on EPS Beat
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Lockheed Martin Stock Aims for a Fresh All-Time High
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Beyond the Halving: The Future of Bitcoin Mining Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.