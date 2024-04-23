Financial Perspectives Inc Sells 95 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Financial Perspectives Inc reduced its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF accounts for 0.7% of Financial Perspectives Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Financial Perspectives Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. MontVue Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $718,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 533.5% during the 4th quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 10,686 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $200.59. 190,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,925. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.17. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $172.75 and a 12 month high of $204.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.49.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

