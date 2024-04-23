Financial Perspectives Inc Grows Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 61.5% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:BMY traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.00. The stock had a trading volume of 9,147,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,525,874. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $47.58 and a one year high of $70.93. The company has a market capitalization of $99.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.22 and a 200 day moving average of $51.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.95% and a net margin of 17.83%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Societe Generale cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

