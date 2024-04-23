Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV) Stock Position Raised by First National Bank Sioux Falls

First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its holdings in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,551 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF comprises about 2.9% of First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. First National Bank Sioux Falls owned about 0.34% of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF worth $5,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,809,000 after purchasing an additional 8,321 shares in the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 440,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,424,000 after acquiring an additional 10,567 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 85,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after acquiring an additional 11,468 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 298,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000.

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AVLV traded up $0.55 on Tuesday, reaching $62.19. 167,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,182. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.05 and a 200 day moving average of $57.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.99. Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.06 and a fifty-two week high of $64.51.

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (AVLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVLV was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

