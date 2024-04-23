Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) were down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $119.45 and last traded at $120.30. Approximately 3,156,017 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 18,058,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.56.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.28.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.89 and a 200-day moving average of $106.31. The stock has a market cap of $478.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

