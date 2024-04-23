Ethereum Classic Hits Market Capitalization of $4.16 Billion (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $28.38 or 0.00042395 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion and approximately $153.24 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,949.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $513.61 or 0.00767162 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.03 or 0.00127009 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00008613 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.86 or 0.00052062 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.66 or 0.00184708 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.37 or 0.00108095 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 146,696,413 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is ethereumclassic.org/news.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

