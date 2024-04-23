Cardano Market Capitalization Achieves $18.26 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. Cardano has a total market cap of $18.26 billion and approximately $420.79 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00000765 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cardano alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,247.98 or 0.04851363 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.16 or 0.00058488 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00010608 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00022330 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00012132 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00013223 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00003744 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,812,929,523 coins and its circulating supply is 35,630,581,693 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.