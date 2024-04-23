ENI (E) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $26.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.86 billion. ENI had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 14.91%. On average, analysts expect ENI to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ENI Stock Performance

E opened at $32.80 on Tuesday. ENI has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $34.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ENI Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.349 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. ENI’s payout ratio is presently 48.01%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on E. Berenberg Bank lowered ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com lowered ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. It engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

