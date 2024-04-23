Vertiv (VRT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Vertiv to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Vertiv Stock Performance

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $76.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.40. Vertiv has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $88.69.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.47%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VRT shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Vertiv from $69.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Vertiv from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Vertiv from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $4,004,591.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total value of $4,004,591.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $21,507,207.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,641,311.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

