Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.050-6.650 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 6.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3 billion-$1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.3 billion. Tennant also updated its FY24 guidance to $6.05-6.65 EPS.

Tennant Stock Down 7.5 %

Shares of TNC traded down $8.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.97. The company had a trading volume of 247,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,952. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Tennant has a 52 week low of $72.60 and a 52 week high of $124.11.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.65. Tennant had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $311.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tennant will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.21%.

In related news, SVP Kristin A. Erickson sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $61,160.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,698 shares in the company, valued at $1,176,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kristin A. Erickson sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $61,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,176,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carol S. Eicher sold 2,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.45, for a total value of $267,602.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,974,133. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,597 shares of company stock worth $1,953,293 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

