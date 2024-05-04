Benjamin Edwards Inc. Sells 348 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. reduced its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,175 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at about $310,102,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 45,426.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,429,085 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $171,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,946 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 13,905.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,114,261 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $129,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,305 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,676,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,422,834 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $397,288,000 after purchasing an additional 776,107 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:COP remained flat at $122.25 on Friday. 5,020,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,367,984. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $143.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.25. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $95.81 and a 1-year high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 price objective (up from $132.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.76.

Check Out Our Latest Report on COP

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total value of $953,070.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total value of $953,070.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total value of $1,536,246.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,161.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 700,775 shares of company stock worth $87,615,169 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.