Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 104,955 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 492,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,955 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Apollo Global Management worth $45,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 3.1% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock traded down $2.60 on Friday, reaching $109.47. 3,300,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,358,690. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.15 and a 200 day moving average of $99.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.50 and a 52 week high of $117.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.61.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $795.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.27 million. Equities analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.463 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on APO shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Whitney Chatterjee sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.10, for a total transaction of $1,333,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,765,401.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Whitney Chatterjee sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.10, for a total transaction of $1,333,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 123,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,765,401.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.09, for a total value of $1,527,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 366,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,989,339.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,426,000 shares of company stock valued at $158,226,960. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

