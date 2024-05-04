Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 209,159 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 60,069 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $40,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 54.7% in the third quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $203.49. The stock had a trading volume of 646,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,263. The firm has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a PE ratio of 63.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.20. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.21 and a twelve month high of $236.90.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $630.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.75 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $183.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.90.

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total transaction of $3,390,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,287,301.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total transaction of $3,390,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,287,301.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total transaction of $681,116.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,415,505.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,989 shares of company stock worth $4,818,013. Corporate insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

