Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $40.78 Million Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 242,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.46% of Assurant worth $40,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AIZ. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 181,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,586,000 after buying an additional 13,395 shares during the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in Assurant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,988,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Assurant by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 1.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 597,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,777,000 after purchasing an additional 9,167 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Assurant by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 11,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 5,997 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AIZ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Assurant from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Assurant from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.20.

Shares of NYSE AIZ traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $176.08. The company had a trading volume of 300,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,707. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $178.76 and its 200-day moving average is $169.92. Assurant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.45 and a 52 week high of $189.48.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.88. Assurant had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Equities analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 15.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

