Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 436,944 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 126,953 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.16% of Yum! Brands worth $57,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 103,701 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,939 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 175,231 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,893,000 after buying an additional 17,470 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,432 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 5,621 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on YUM. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.31.

Yum! Brands Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:YUM traded down $0.73 on Friday, reaching $134.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,421,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,007,162. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.25 and a 200 day moving average of $131.42. The stock has a market cap of $37.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.07. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.53 and a 12-month high of $143.20.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP David Eric Russell sold 9,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.63, for a total value of $1,285,799.97. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,419,025.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $979,382.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,817,351.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 9,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.63, for a total transaction of $1,285,799.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,419,025.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,064 shares of company stock worth $3,228,698. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.