Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 176,797 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 75.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 410,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176,797 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 1.37% of Grand Canyon Education worth $54,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 2.8% in the third quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 984,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,070,000 after acquiring an additional 26,647 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 11.9% in the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 871,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,904,000 after purchasing an additional 92,445 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 15.9% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 429,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,241,000 after purchasing an additional 59,089 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 384,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,884,000 after buying an additional 4,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 310,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,275,000 after buying an additional 5,872 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LOPE traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $136.11. 165,919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,890. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.68 and a 200-day moving average of $131.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.60. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.65 and a 1-year high of $144.94.

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $278.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.00 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 31.75%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Dilek Marsh sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total transaction of $198,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 25,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,405,656.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

