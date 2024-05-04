Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 61.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,025 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 54,670 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of FedEx worth $36,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in FedEx by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,897 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in FedEx by 26.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 52,216 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $13,833,000 after acquiring an additional 10,799 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 19.3% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 754 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in FedEx by 12.8% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,057 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 13,428 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FedEx news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $31,105,620.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 14,505,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,978,953,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $31,105,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 14,505,844 shares in the company, valued at $3,978,953,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Guy M. Erwin II sold 2,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $794,763.39. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,507.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 136,668 shares of company stock valued at $37,758,773. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FDX. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on FedEx from $306.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on FedEx from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Melius upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.33.

Read Our Latest Report on FDX

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded down $1.37 on Friday, hitting $260.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,085,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,967,710. The company has a market cap of $64.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $263.93 and a 200 day moving average of $254.81. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $213.80 and a 52-week high of $291.27.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.41 EPS. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

FedEx Company Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.