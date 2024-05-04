Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 48.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 259,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242,545 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $58,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MAR. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 244,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,050,000 after buying an additional 12,904 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Rogco LP increased its holdings in Marriott International by 130.9% in the 4th quarter. Rogco LP now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAR has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Marriott International from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Argus increased their price target on Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total transaction of $351,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $18,085.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider David S. Marriott sold 2,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.94, for a total value of $716,449.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 596,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,378,695.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total value of $351,666.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,085.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 125,003 shares of company stock valued at $30,435,493. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of MAR traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $234.59. 1,572,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,456,885. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.13. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.13 and a 52-week high of $260.57. The firm has a market cap of $67.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.61.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.00% and a negative return on equity of 574.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.47%.

Marriott International Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.