Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:ELMTY) Plans Dividend of $0.07

Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:ELMTY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0717 per share on Monday, June 17th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd.
Elementis Price Performance
OTCMKTS:ELMTY remained flat at $7.48 during midday trading on Tuesday. Elementis has a 12 month low of $4.85 and a 12 month high of $7.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.53 and a 200-day moving average of $6.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
Elementis Company Profile
