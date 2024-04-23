Element Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

Element Wealth LLC increased its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Element Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Element Wealth LLC owned about 0.12% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the third quarter worth $65,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 28.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the third quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 26.5% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QEFA traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.52. 32,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,411. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 12-month low of $64.31 and a 12-month high of $76.50. The company has a market cap of $953.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.79.

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality.

