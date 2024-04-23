Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Holdings Trimmed by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,665,041 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 7,679 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.62% of Electronic Arts worth $227,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 100.0% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 220 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 269.1% in the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 212,585 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154,989 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.88, for a total transaction of $347,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,295,558.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total transaction of $143,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,258 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,755.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.88, for a total transaction of $347,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,930 shares in the company, valued at $4,295,558.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,144 shares of company stock worth $5,143,560. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,008,140. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.47 and a fifty-two week high of $144.53. The company has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.55.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($1.38). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EA shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

