Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) PT Raised to $30.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 49.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TheStreet raised Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

KNSA stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.08. 403,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,509. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $12.69 and a 12 month high of $22.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.56 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.08.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $79.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.97 million. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 7.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 5,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $117,222.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,252. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 5,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $117,222.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,252. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael R. Megna sold 9,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total value of $207,185.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,262.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,109 shares of company stock valued at $709,929 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KNSA. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 722,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,671,000 after buying an additional 188,174 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 615,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,799,000 after purchasing an additional 105,883 shares in the last quarter. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $7,999,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 256,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,463,000 after purchasing an additional 96,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,657,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

