Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Price Target Increased to $200.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $186.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Paylocity from $188.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Paylocity from $166.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.88.

Paylocity Price Performance

Shares of PCTY stock traded up $18.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $167.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,044,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,071. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.52. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 56.63, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.88. Paylocity has a fifty-two week low of $139.40 and a fifty-two week high of $230.52.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $326.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.34 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 21.37%. On average, analysts expect that Paylocity will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.64, for a total value of $302,086.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,794.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.64, for a total value of $302,086.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,794.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 20,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.55, for a total transaction of $3,376,393.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,391 shares in the company, valued at $2,762,703.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,547 shares of company stock valued at $9,356,359. Insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Paylocity by 144.1% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in Paylocity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Paylocity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paylocity during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Paylocity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paylocity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

Featured Stories

