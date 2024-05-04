Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Issues Earnings Results

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.36, Briefing.com reports. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $412.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Adtalem Global Education’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Adtalem Global Education updated its FY24 guidance to $4.80-$5.00 EPS.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Up 14.7 %

ATGE traded up $7.68 on Friday, hitting $60.08. 1,144,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.04 and its 200-day moving average is $52.80. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.92. Adtalem Global Education has a 12 month low of $33.59 and a 12 month high of $62.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

