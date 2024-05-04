Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $76.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.57 million. Alkami Technology had a negative net margin of 20.42% and a negative return on equity of 15.31%. Alkami Technology’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Alkami Technology updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

Alkami Technology Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKT traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.33. The company had a trading volume of 622,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,106. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.10 and a beta of 0.40. Alkami Technology has a 1-year low of $11.23 and a 1-year high of $27.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.77.

Get Alkami Technology alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 50,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total value of $1,197,627.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 508,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,158,258.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 33,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $792,458.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 262,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,198,248.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 50,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total transaction of $1,197,627.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 508,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,158,258.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,734 shares of company stock worth $2,658,864. Company insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on ALKT shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet upgraded Alkami Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Alkami Technology in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Alkami Technology from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alkami Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.90.

View Our Latest Report on ALKT

Alkami Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alkami Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkami Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.