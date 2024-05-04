DA Davidson Raises Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Price Target to $43.00

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by DA Davidson from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the information services provider’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Criteo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Criteo from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Criteo from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Criteo from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Criteo from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.11.

Get Criteo alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Criteo

Criteo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRTO traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.77. The stock had a trading volume of 209,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,815. Criteo has a 12-month low of $22.10 and a 12-month high of $39.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.44 and a beta of 0.95.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $316.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.35 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 2.73%. On average, equities analysts expect that Criteo will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Criteo news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 23,331 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $770,856.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,682,668.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $194,841.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 327,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,584,012.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 23,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $770,856.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,858 shares in the company, valued at $12,682,668.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,607 shares of company stock valued at $2,932,315 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Criteo by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,239,314 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $107,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,511 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in Criteo by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,173,624 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $92,670,000 after acquiring an additional 531,546 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Criteo by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,153,531 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $62,853,000 after acquiring an additional 95,391 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Criteo by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,022,150 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,847,000 after acquiring an additional 187,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Criteo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Criteo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.