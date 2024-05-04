Piper Sandler Cuts Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Price Target to $24.50

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $26.00 to $24.50 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Midland States Bancorp Trading Down 0.3 %

MSBI stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.75. 119,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,034. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.94 and its 200-day moving average is $24.44. The company has a market cap of $518.94 million, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Midland States Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.98 and a 52-week high of $28.47.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.18). Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $122.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Midland States Bancorp will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Midland States Bancorp Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Midland States Bancorp

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. This is a positive change from Midland States Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Midland States Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 42.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 27.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 250,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,147,000 after purchasing an additional 54,090 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,110,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,815,000 after buying an additional 7,132 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Midland States Bancorp by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 239,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,916,000 after buying an additional 24,320 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 6,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial loans to finance agricultural equipment and production; and commercial real estate loans for owner occupied offices, warehouses and production facilities, office buildings, hotels, mixed-use residential and commercial facilities, retail centers, multifamily properties, and assisted living facilities.

