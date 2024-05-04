Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Earns Neutral Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush restated their neutral rating on shares of Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $92.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Logitech International’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.67 EPS.

LOGI has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Logitech International from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a buy rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Logitech International from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating and set a $75.00 price objective (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Logitech International in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Logitech International presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Get Logitech International alerts:

View Our Latest Report on LOGI

Logitech International Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ LOGI traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.09. 443,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,577. The company has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.46. Logitech International has a one year low of $53.91 and a one year high of $96.66.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.34. Logitech International had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.85 million. Equities analysts predict that Logitech International will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Logitech International

In other Logitech International news, COO Prakash Arunkundrum sold 23,023 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,072,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 61,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,495,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Prakash Arunkundrum sold 23,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,072,070.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,495,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles D. Boynton acquired 1,225 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $81.27 per share, with a total value of $99,555.75. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,555.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,572 shares of company stock valued at $2,207,555 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Logitech International

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 6.2% during the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Logitech International by 16.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Logitech International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Logitech International by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. 45.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Logitech International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.