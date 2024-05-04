Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target Cut to $81.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $90.00 to $81.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 39.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FIVN. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Five9 from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Five9 from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Five9 from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Five9 from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.88.

FIVN traded up $1.15 on Friday, reaching $57.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,913,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,554. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.22 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Five9 has a fifty-two week low of $51.01 and a fifty-two week high of $92.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.46.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $239.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.64 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.98% and a negative return on equity of 12.51%. As a group, analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Andy Dignan sold 7,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $420,435.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 129,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,421,139.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sylebra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 in the third quarter valued at $129,467,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,035,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Five9 by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 837,856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,931,000 after acquiring an additional 383,002 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Five9 by 123.9% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 648,441 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,026,000 after acquiring an additional 358,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Five9 by 162.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 533,914 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,331,000 after purchasing an additional 330,567 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

