Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Given Buy Rating at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $85.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $83.36.

LSCC stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,426,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,186,429. Lattice Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $51.96 and a 12 month high of $98.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.41.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 31.42%. The company had revenue of $170.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 23,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $1,720,388.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,281,394.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 6,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $474,734.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,767.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 23,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $1,720,388.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 124,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,281,394.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,741 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,795. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter worth $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

