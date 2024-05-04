Citigroup Raises Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Price Target to $150.00

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Citigroup from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NBIX. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.88.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $140.71. 616,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 853,838. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.78. The company has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 0.28. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52 week low of $89.04 and a 52 week high of $148.37.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.52 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other news, insider Eric Benevich sold 19,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.36, for a total transaction of $2,642,928.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,154.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eric Benevich sold 19,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.36, for a total value of $2,642,928.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,438,154.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total value of $725,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,965.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,547 shares of company stock worth $25,039,887 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neurocrine Biosciences

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $105,408,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 918,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,007,000 after purchasing an additional 364,986 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 584,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,761,000 after purchasing an additional 319,564 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 649,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,045,000 after purchasing an additional 273,952 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,731,000. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

