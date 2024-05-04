Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) PT Raised to $45.00

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report) had its price objective increased by DA Davidson from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s FY2024 earnings at $4.59 EPS.

HTLF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet cut Heartland Financial USA from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Heartland Financial USA from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Heartland Financial USA from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $45.00.

HTLF traded up $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.94. The stock had a trading volume of 768,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,298. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Heartland Financial USA has a 12 month low of $26.10 and a 12 month high of $44.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.08.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $279.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.73 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 8.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is currently 72.29%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 248.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 37,550.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

