Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Trading Down 1.7%

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $58.77 and last traded at $58.94. 1,398,378 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 5,751,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Roku from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Roku from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.50.

Get Roku alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ROKU

Roku Trading Down 1.4 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 1.69.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $881.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.54 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 23.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.38) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $272,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,148,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 4,310 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $272,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,148,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total value of $2,466,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,221 shares in the company, valued at $13,930,039.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,751 shares of company stock valued at $4,375,835 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roku

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 200.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 41,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after buying an additional 27,431 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 215,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,231,000 after purchasing an additional 24,765 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 154,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,922,000 after purchasing an additional 33,500 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Roku by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 79,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,312,000 after purchasing an additional 19,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

(Get Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.