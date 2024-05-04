Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Lake Street Capital from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Lantronix from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Lantronix in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Lantronix in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Lantronix Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Lantronix stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $3.64. The company had a trading volume of 261,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,422. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.22 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.54 and a 200-day moving average of $4.74. Lantronix has a 1 year low of $3.08 and a 1 year high of $6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $37.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.20 million. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 4.48% and a negative return on equity of 8.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lantronix will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Lantronix

In related news, major shareholder Bernhard Bruscha sold 9,409 shares of Lantronix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $56,736.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,406,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,601,020.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Philip G. Brace acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.95 per share, with a total value of $59,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bernhard Bruscha sold 9,409 shares of Lantronix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $56,736.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,406,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,601,020.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lantronix

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LTRX. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Lantronix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Lantronix in the third quarter worth $50,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantronix in the third quarter worth $66,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Lantronix during the third quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lantronix during the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. 39.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lantronix Company Profile

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, infotainment systems, and intelligent substations infrastructure in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform that enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

Featured Articles

