SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 510 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,143 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,045,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $724,092,000 after buying an additional 38,954 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 6,238,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,499,000 after purchasing an additional 36,895 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 16.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,115,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,440,000 after purchasing an additional 294,631 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 141.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,842,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,268 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 0.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 507,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the period.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.35, for a total transaction of $150,322.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 148,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,485,033.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.35, for a total value of $150,322.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 148,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,485,033.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 4,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total transaction of $493,935.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,375 shares in the company, valued at $27,420,656.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,435 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,821 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Guidewire Software Price Performance

Shares of Guidewire Software stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.34. 237,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,522. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.45 and a 1 year high of $122.35. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -182.73 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.22. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 5.48% and a negative return on equity of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $240.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.93 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on GWRE. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Guidewire Software from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.11.

View Our Latest Analysis on GWRE

Guidewire Software Profile

(Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.