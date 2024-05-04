Sacks Parente Golf (NASDAQ:SPGC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Sacks Parente Golf (NASDAQ:SPGC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Sacks Parente Golf had a negative return on equity of 130.52% and a negative net margin of 804.76%. The firm had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter.
Sacks Parente Golf Stock Performance
SPGC remained flat at $0.48 during trading on Friday. 8,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,339. Sacks Parente Golf has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The company has a market cap of $7.00 million and a PE ratio of -1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.66.
About Sacks Parente Golf
