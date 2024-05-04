Sacks Parente Golf (NASDAQ:SPGC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Sacks Parente Golf (NASDAQ:SPGCGet Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Sacks Parente Golf had a negative return on equity of 130.52% and a negative net margin of 804.76%. The firm had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter.

Sacks Parente Golf Stock Performance

SPGC remained flat at $0.48 during trading on Friday. 8,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,339. Sacks Parente Golf has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The company has a market cap of $7.00 million and a PE ratio of -1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.66.

About Sacks Parente Golf

Sacks Parente Golf, Inc, a technology-forward golf company, manufactures and sells golf products. The company provides putting instruments, golf shafts, golf grips, and other golf-related products. It also offers online custom fitting programs. The company sells its products through e-commerce, distributors, wholesale customers, including pro-shops at golf courses and off-course retailers, sporting goods retailers, online retailers, third-party distributors, and through Club Champion Golf, as well as through mass merchants and corporate customers in the Americas, Asia, and Europe.

