SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 610 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Dollar General by 18.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,711,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457,393 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 2.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,346,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,278,000 after buying an additional 62,913 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,106,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,141 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,572,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,394,000 after acquiring an additional 481,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 78.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,426,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,904,000 after purchasing an additional 627,844 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DG traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $137.49. 2,211,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,304,227. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.44. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $101.09 and a 52-week high of $221.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.13 and its 200-day moving average is $136.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The company had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.22%.

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $958,617.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,636,371.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $958,617.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,579 shares in the company, valued at $4,636,371.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $468,561.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,778.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $147.00 price target (up from $127.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Argus upped their price objective on Dollar General from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.08.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

