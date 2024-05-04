SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 163 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $176.15. 3,491,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,741,471. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.52. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $1.355 dividend. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.09%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Argus lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on PepsiCo from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.42.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

