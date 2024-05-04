SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 6,763 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 77.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,763 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTIP. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 139,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,613,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 30,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 16,280 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 219,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,404,000 after buying an additional 5,157 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $321,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 480,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,810,000 after buying an additional 223,674 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 710,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,192. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.59. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.70 and a fifty-two week high of $48.17.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0267 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

