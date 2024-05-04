Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $52.86 and last traded at $51.64. 433,416 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 4,407,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PSTG. Citigroup started coverage on Pure Storage in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James cut Pure Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.63.

Pure Storage Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 307.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $789.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.31 million. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Pure Storage news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 15,286 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $807,100.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 507,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,813,107.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Pure Storage news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 15,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $807,100.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 507,824 shares in the company, valued at $26,813,107.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Dietzen sold 147,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $7,863,030.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,349,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 286,581 shares of company stock valued at $15,266,704. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pure Storage

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 19.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 464,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,537,000 after acquiring an additional 76,421 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 687,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,492,000 after purchasing an additional 70,620 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 3rd quarter worth $433,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth $514,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 533,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,026,000 after buying an additional 62,274 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pure Storage



Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

See Also

