monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $230.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MNDY. Oppenheimer increased their price target on monday.com from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of monday.com in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of monday.com in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America began coverage on monday.com in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a buy rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on monday.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, monday.com presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $240.00.

NASDAQ MNDY traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $185.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 486,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,783. monday.com has a twelve month low of $109.58 and a twelve month high of $239.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,670.05 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $210.21 and a 200 day moving average of $190.89.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $202.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.97 million. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts predict that monday.com will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNDY. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $728,521,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in monday.com by 35.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,137,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,124,000 after buying an additional 300,011 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of monday.com by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 860,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,573,000 after buying an additional 92,600 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of monday.com by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 782,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,665,000 after acquiring an additional 84,182 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of monday.com by 331.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 629,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,240,000 after acquiring an additional 483,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

